3 Best Canadian Value Stocks For Income Investors?

Save Article

The Canadian value stocks on our list appear to be bargains relative to their peers

SmallCapPower | August 14, 2020: Investors who are uncomfortable with the current stock market valuation might want to consider value stocks, especially ones with dividends that pay you well to wait. Today we have identified three of what could be the best Canadian value stocks for investors seeking income.

*Returns are based on closing stock prices as of August 13, 2020

Win Big With Our Small Cap Picks Leave this field empty if you're human:

Emera Inc. (TSX:EMA) – $53.38

Emera invests primarily in regulated electricity generation and electricity and gas transmission and distribution with a strategic focus on transformation from high carbon to low carbon energy sources. The Company has investments throughout North America, and in four Caribbean countries. Emera has about $34 billion in assets and generated revenue of more than $6.1 billion in 2019. The Company has experienced some short-term impacts to its business due to COVID-19, but says its “long-term outlook is positive.” EMA stock has a current dividend yield of 4.5%.

TC Energy Corporation (TSX:TRP) – $64.79

TC Energy has a network of natural gas and crude oil pipelines in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico, along with power generation, natural gas fired power plants, and storage facilities. TRP owns 48.4% of the Bruce Power nuclear plant, which supplies about 30% of Ontario’s electrical power. The Company currently has more than $20 billion worth of projects under development. In February 2020, TC Energy increased its dividend by 8%, its 20th consecutive annual increase, and expects annual dividend growth of 8% to 10% in 2021 with 5% to 7% yearly thereafter. TRP investors have enjoyed 14% average annual shareholder returns since 2000. TRP stock has a current dividend yield of 5% and a P/E ratio of about 13.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) – $58.18

Scotiabank is one of the Big 5 Canadian banks, with more than $1.2 trillion in assets. BNS is also a leading bank in the Latin American markets of Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Colombia. Scotiabank has increased its earnings per share at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% over the past five years, with a 6% dividend CAGR during the same time. BNS stock has a current dividend yield of 6.2% and a P/E ratio under 10.

Disclosure: Neither the author nor his family own shares in any of the companies mentioned above.

To read our full disclosure, please click on the button below:

DISCLOSURE

The Content contained on this page (including any facts, views, opinions, recommendations, description of, or references to, products or securities) made available by SmallCapPower/Ubika Research is for information purposes only and is not tailored to the needs or circumstances of any particular person. Any mention of a particular security is merely a general discussion of the merits and risks associated there with and is not to be used or construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or an endorsement, recommendation, or sponsorship of any entity or security by SmallCapPower/Ubika Research. The Reader should apply his/her own judgment in making any use of any Content, including, without limitation, the use of any information contained therein as the basis for any conclusions. The Reader bears responsibility for his/her own investment research and decisions. Before making any investment decision, it is strongly recommended that you seek outside advice from a qualified investment advisor. SmallCapPower/Ubika Research does not provide or guarantee any financial, legal, tax, or accounting advice or advice regarding the suitability, profitability, or potential value of any particular investment, security, or information source. Ubika and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees may from time to time acquire, hold or sell securities and/or commodities and/or commodity futures contracts in certain underlying companies mentioned in this site and which may also be clients of Ubika’s affiliates. In such instances, Ubika and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees will use all reasonable efforts to avoid engaging in activities that would lead to conflicts of interest and Ubika and/or its affiliates will use all reasonable efforts to comply with conflicts of interest disclosures and regulations to minimize the conflict.d